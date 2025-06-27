Revamped SPREE Scheme Aims to Boost ESI Registration and Compliance

In a significant move to expand the Employees' State Insurance (ESI) coverage, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has announced the renewal of the Scheme to Promote Registration of Employers/Employees (SPREE). Initially introduced in 2016, the SPREE has already facilitated registrations for over 88,000 employers and 1.02 crore employees.

The updated SPREE will remain open from July 1, 2023, to December 31, 2025, allowing unregistered employers and left-out workers, such as contractual and temporary staff, to enroll under the ESI Act. This initiative focuses on voluntary compliance to ease litigation, encourage formal registration, and foster stakeholder goodwill.

Additionally, the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has approved an Amnesty Scheme for 2025, creating a one-time dispute resolution window aimed at promoting compliance. ESIC's efforts to simplify its damages framework, integrate traditional medicine into its healthcare policy, and partner with charitable hospitals highlight its dedication to enhancing social security and welfare.

