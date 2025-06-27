Court Mandates 24/7 Security for Key 1993 Mumbai Blasts Witness

A special court in Mumbai has instructed police to ensure around-the-clock security for a crucial witness and his family in the ongoing trial concerning the 1993 serial bomb blasts.

On March 12, 1993, Mumbai was devastated by twelve bomb detonations which claimed 257 lives and injured over 700 people. The investigation led to the arrest of 123 individuals, with 100 convictions. Trials for additional captured fugitives continue separately.

In his ruling, Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act Special Judge V D Kedar remarked that the witness had testified twice before under stringent protection and required ongoing security in the coming trial stage. This decision followed the witness's claims of inadequate current security.

