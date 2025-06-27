Left Menu

Court Mandates 24/7 Security for Key 1993 Mumbai Blasts Witness

A Mumbai special court has ordered continuous security for a pivotal witness involved in the ongoing trial of the 1993 serial blasts case. Despite previous protection, the witness reported insufficient security for the upcoming third phase, prompting the court's directive for enhanced safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 18:33 IST
Court Mandates 24/7 Security for Key 1993 Mumbai Blasts Witness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special court in Mumbai has instructed police to ensure around-the-clock security for a crucial witness and his family in the ongoing trial concerning the 1993 serial bomb blasts.

On March 12, 1993, Mumbai was devastated by twelve bomb detonations which claimed 257 lives and injured over 700 people. The investigation led to the arrest of 123 individuals, with 100 convictions. Trials for additional captured fugitives continue separately.

In his ruling, Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act Special Judge V D Kedar remarked that the witness had testified twice before under stringent protection and required ongoing security in the coming trial stage. This decision followed the witness's claims of inadequate current security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025