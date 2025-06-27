NIA Unmasks BKI Terror Web: Seven Charged in Gurdaspur Grenade Attack

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially charged seven individuals, three of whom remain at large, in connection to the violent grenade attack on Gurdaspur Police Station in December 2024, attributed to the notorious Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist group.

Officials report that the attack, which took place at the Ghanie Ke Bangar Police Station in Batala, Punjab, was allegedly orchestrated by BKI operatives Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy Passia, and Gurpreet, alias Gopi. The charges were filed in Mohali, implicating US-based Passia, Pakistan-based Harwinder Singh, and Shamsher Singh, along with four arrested local accomplices.

The NIA accuses all seven of violating various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosive Substances Act. The agency's continuing investigation seeks to dismantle BKI's terror operations within India, with ongoing efforts to probe deeper into the network's activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)