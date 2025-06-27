DFFE Faces Budget Cuts but Advances Climate, Biodiversity, and Job Goals

Despite facing a real-term budget reduction, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) is forging ahead with an ambitious and focused agenda for the 2025/26 financial year. Minister Dr. Dion George outlined the department’s priorities during his Budget Vote speech in Parliament, where he emphasized the need to do more with less amidst a challenging fiscal environment.

Budget Snapshot: Shrinking Resources, Expanding Responsibilities

The department has been allocated R9.08 billion for the upcoming fiscal year, constituting 0.35% of South Africa’s national appropriation. Adjusted for inflation, this represents a real decrease of R121.5 million or 1.4% compared to last year.

“This budget is tabled in the context of constrained public finances,” said Minister George. “After the reversal of the VAT increase in May 2025, we are faced with tough choices. But every rand is being stretched to protect ecosystems, grow green jobs, and meet the urgent demands of climate adaptation and environmental justice.”

National consolidated spending is projected to rise from R2.4 trillion in 2024/25 to R2.81 trillion by 2027/28, but DFFE’s budget share remains under pressure.

Big 6 Priorities: Flagship Focus Areas for 2025/26

Minister George unveiled six flagship priorities—dubbed the "Big 6"—that will define the department’s agenda this year:

Climate Change Response: The DFFE will deliver new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), a revised Low Emissions Development Strategy, and finalize Sectoral Emission Targets. These are aligned with the Climate Change Act, which mandates a whole-of-government approach to climate adaptation and mitigation. Expanded Public Works and Green Jobs: Over R14.5 billion of the department’s medium-term budget will go to goods and services, including job-creating programs like the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) and implementation of the Forestry Master Plan. Air Quality and Compliance Enforcement: The department has completed the Highveld Air Quality Management Plan to ensure that entities like Eskom comply with national air quality standards, upholding citizens' constitutional right to clean air. Biodiversity Economy Acceleration: A revised National Biodiversity Economy Strategy will aim to unlock 397,000 jobs and R127 billion annually by 2036. Sectors like eco-tourism, sustainable game meat production, and bioprospecting are key economic multipliers. Fisheries and Coastal Revitalisation: Through the Fishing for Freedom initiative, DFFE is increasing sustainable access to fisheries, strengthening co-management systems, removing derelict vessels, upgrading security and road access at 12 proclaimed fishing harbours, and scaling SMME support and training in the fisheries sector. Environmental Governance and Data-Driven Monitoring: The department aims to enhance its regulatory oversight by investing in data systems, environmental monitoring, and compliance enforcement to ensure policy efficacy.

Transfers to Public Entities

Despite constrained resources, over R5.5 billion will be transferred to key public environmental institutions, including:

South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI)

South African National Parks (SANParks)

iSimangaliso Wetland Park Authority

South African Weather Service (SAWS)

These entities play a crucial role in executing the department’s environmental mandate across research, conservation, and climate monitoring.

Climate Reality: Not a Distant Threat

“Climate change is no longer a hypothetical scenario. We see its impact in rising temperatures, droughts, floods, and wildfires. It is disrupting lives, livelihoods, and ecosystems,” warned Minister George. He stressed the urgency of delivering coordinated and evidence-based responses across government and sectors.

In addition to coastal adaptation initiatives, the department will implement a Climate Change Adaptation Response Plan targeting the country’s most vulnerable shoreline regions, focusing on infrastructure, livelihoods, and disaster preparedness.

Revitalising Coastal Economies and Empowering Communities

Recognizing the socioeconomic significance of fisheries, especially to rural and coastal populations, the department is intensifying its revitalization of small harbours and boosting the capacity of local fishers.

By enhancing infrastructure, supporting Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs), and combating illegal harvesting, the DFFE is not only safeguarding marine biodiversity but also fostering job creation and dignity for thousands of South Africans.

Looking Ahead

Despite its reduced purchasing power, the DFFE remains steadfast in its commitment to environmental stewardship, climate resilience, and inclusive green economic development. The 2025/26 Budget Vote reflects a determination to strategically deploy limited resources toward high-impact programs that can safeguard ecosystems and empower people in a changing climate.

“Our priorities are clear. The environmental sector must not only protect—but also enable development and inclusion,” concluded Dr. George.