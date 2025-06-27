Hyundai Motor India Drives Change: Enhances Water Infrastructure in Tamil Nadu

The Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) has made a significant impact on rural water infrastructure in Tamil Nadu, specifically targeting the villages of Pennalur and Kaduvancheri, with the provision of essential water supply systems. This initiative, announced on Friday, included the construction of two overhead tanks, drilling of borewells, and installation of pipelines, marking a significant effort in tackling the local water crisis.

HMIF's investment of Rs 1.60 crore underscores their dedication to addressing the chronic shortage of potable water affecting over 5,200 villagers. The projects were officially handed over by HMIF Trustee C S Gopalakrishnan and Sriperumbudur Panchayat Union Chairman S D Karunanidhi, highlighting the foundation's ongoing commitment to sustainable community development.

This water initiative is a part of a broader community support program by HMIF, which includes a variety of projects like health and nutrition awareness, education support, and infrastructural restorations. By focusing on basic necessities like clean drinking water, the foundation is living up to Hyundai's global ethos of 'Progress for Humanity,' clearly impacting local health and well-being.