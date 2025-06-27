Illegal Arms Factory Bust: Young Couple Arrested in Bihar

Bihar police have dismantled an illegal 'mini gun factory' in the Nalanda district, leading to the arrest of a couple on Friday. Authorities conducted a raid on their Sohsarai area residence after receiving a tip-off, uncovering arms and ammunition, including a rare 'made in USA' pistol.

The couple, identified as Abhishek Kumar and his wife Sakshi, both in their 30s, were found in possession of illegal weapons-making equipment within their rented flat. Among the seized items were two magazines, nearly a dozen live cartridges, three mobile phones, and various personal documents.

A formal case has been registered against the couple as the investigation proceeds. Police continue to delve into how the operation was set up and its potential connections to larger criminal networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)