Tragedy in Kangra: Flash Floods Claim Lives Amid Criticism of Negligence

A tragic situation unfolded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district as flash floods claimed six lives. Authorities revealed that a body was recovered from a hydro-project site, increasing the death toll. Rescue teams continue their search for additional missing persons despite challenging weather conditions.

The floods struck on Wednesday, and the response effort includes teams from the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, police, and home guards. Two individuals remain missing, and searches are set to resume with improved weather on Saturday morning.

Criticism has emerged over alleged negligence, as shelters for workers were reportedly too close to streams. Sudhir Sharma, a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, has called for an investigation. The incident has cast a spotlight on safety protocols in disaster-prone areas.

