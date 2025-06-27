Left Menu

Tragedy in Kangra: Flash Floods Claim Lives Amid Criticism of Negligence

Flash floods in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district have resulted in six deaths. The National and State Disaster Response Forces continue searching for two missing individuals. Amid calls for an investigation into the negligence of workers' safety, weather conditions and cloudbursts further complicate rescue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-06-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic situation unfolded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district as flash floods claimed six lives. Authorities revealed that a body was recovered from a hydro-project site, increasing the death toll. Rescue teams continue their search for additional missing persons despite challenging weather conditions.

The floods struck on Wednesday, and the response effort includes teams from the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, police, and home guards. Two individuals remain missing, and searches are set to resume with improved weather on Saturday morning.

Criticism has emerged over alleged negligence, as shelters for workers were reportedly too close to streams. Sudhir Sharma, a Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, has called for an investigation. The incident has cast a spotlight on safety protocols in disaster-prone areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

