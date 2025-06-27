Left Menu

Court Convicts Former Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Officials for Corruption

Two former agriculture officials in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, were sentenced to five years in jail for misappropriating funds under a seed-distribution scheme for SC-ST farmers. They received jail sentences and fines for criminal breach of trust, conspiracy, and misconduct, prompting recommended departmental actions against negligent supervisors.

Updated: 27-06-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 21:21 IST
  • India

In a recent ruling, the sessions court in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, sentenced two former officials from the agriculture department to five years imprisonment. The charges involve the misappropriation of Rs 1.78 lakh allocated for a seed-distribution initiative aimed at benefiting SC-ST farmers.

Hari Dutt Sharma, a former cashier, received a three-year sentence under sections 409 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code and a two-year term under section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Moreover, Sharma has been fined Rs 50,000 for his actions.

Similarly, Daya Nand Garg, an ex-agriculture extension officer, was sentenced to the same terms under the relevant IPC sections and a two-year term under section 13(1)(c) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with a fine of Rs 10,000. Departmental action against supervisory officers has also been suggested by officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

