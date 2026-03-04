Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Inquiry: Unraveling a $279 Million Controversy

Authorities in Malaysia are delving into corruption allegations tied to a $279 million agreement with British chip company Arm Holdings. Announced on Wednesday, the investigation also examines a proposed purchase of IJM Corp by Sunway, according to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Azam Baki.

To date, twelve people, including a former minister and officials from the economy ministry, have been called to provide statements regarding the Arm Holdings transaction. The commission is scrutinizing potential abuses of power, fraudulence, and governance issues.

Azam Baki assured that the inquiry will be impartial and professional, noting that additional witnesses will be enlisted to support the investigation. The Malaysian government had committed to a $250 million disbursement over a decade to acquire Arm's chip design plans effective March 2025.