Left Menu

Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Inquiry: Unraveling a $279 Million Controversy

Malaysia's anti-graft agency is probing allegations of corruption in a $279 million deal with British firm Arm Holdings. Investigations also target a potential takeover involving IJM Corp. Twelve individuals have been summoned, with further scrutiny on power abuse, fraud, and governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 10:57 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 10:57 IST
Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Inquiry: Unraveling a $279 Million Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities in Malaysia are delving into corruption allegations tied to a $279 million agreement with British chip company Arm Holdings. Announced on Wednesday, the investigation also examines a proposed purchase of IJM Corp by Sunway, according to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Azam Baki.

To date, twelve people, including a former minister and officials from the economy ministry, have been called to provide statements regarding the Arm Holdings transaction. The commission is scrutinizing potential abuses of power, fraudulence, and governance issues.

Azam Baki assured that the inquiry will be impartial and professional, noting that additional witnesses will be enlisted to support the investigation. The Malaysian government had committed to a $250 million disbursement over a decade to acquire Arm's chip design plans effective March 2025.

TRENDING

1
Ex-Navy Officer Arrested in Kerala Drug Bust

Ex-Navy Officer Arrested in Kerala Drug Bust

 India
2
Navigating Turbulent Waters: India's Maritime Response to Middle East Tensions

Navigating Turbulent Waters: India's Maritime Response to Middle East Tensio...

 India
3
Oscar Piastri: Cooling Home Grand Prix Expectations Amid McLaren Challenges

Oscar Piastri: Cooling Home Grand Prix Expectations Amid McLaren Challenges

 Global
4
Iran Conflict Sparks Sporting Chaos

Iran Conflict Sparks Sporting Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026