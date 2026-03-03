Left Menu

Tunisian Titans Tumble: Corruption Verdict

The Tunisian legal system has sentenced prominent businessman Marouan Mabrouk to 20 years in prison and former Prime Minister Youssef Chahed to six years, following separate corruption cases. Mabrouk remains incarcerated since late 2023, while Chahed resides abroad, maintaining his exile status.

A Tunisian court handed significant prison sentences to two of the country's high-profile figures on Tuesday, amidst separate corruption trials. Business tycoon Marouan Mabrouk received 20 years, marking a dramatic fall for Tunisia's wealthiest man.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Youssef Chahed was sentenced to six years in absentia, as he stays abroad evading incarceration. The rulings underscore a robust legal pursuit against high-level corruption despite potential diplomatic tensions, given Chahed's previous governmental stature.

These cases continue to stir significant discourse in Tunisian society, reflecting broader calls for legal accountability and transparency in governance.

