Caste Tensions and Protest Erupt in Uttar Pradesh: Preachers at Center
In Uttar Pradesh, tensions flare as cases relating to the alleged caste-based assault on non-Brahmin preachers are transferred from Etawah to Jhansi due to the matter's sensitivity. Violent protests erupted following demands to withdraw the case against the religious preachers, leading to numerous arrests. Political leaders have condemned the incident.
- Country:
- India
In a move highlighting the tensions simmering over caste-related issues, Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday transferred two sensitive cases from Etawah to Jhansi involving alleged caste-based assaults on a non-Brahmin preacher and his aide.
Following violent protests in Dandarpur village against the cases filed, authorities arrested around 20 demonstrators. Police actions, including stone-pelting incarcerations and firearms displays, marked the struggle between protestors and law enforcement. The victims claim their assault has sparked outrage and increased political friction.
As political temperatures rise, contrasting views from the BJP and Samajwadi Party reflect broader societal divides in India's most populous state. Prominent religious figures have called for unity, while the state government assures the matter is under control with security deployments and peace-keeping efforts in place.
(With inputs from agencies.)
