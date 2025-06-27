Law College Scandal: Alleged Gang-Rape Sparks Political Unrest in Kolkata

A 24-year-old first-year student at a law college in south Kolkata was allegedly gang-raped by an alumnus and two senior students, according to police reports on Friday.

The accused were swiftly arrested and appeared before a court, which placed them in police custody for four days.

The victim's medical examination corroborated the gang-rape claim, stated a senior officer of the Kolkata Police.

In response, opposition parties including the Left, BJP, Congress, and AIDSO clashed with police outside the Kasba police station, demanding justice.

The National Women's Commission, learning of the June 25 incident, demanded a detailed police report within three days.

The crime occurred at South Calcutta Law College and invoked memories of last year's horrific rape and murder of an intern at RG Kar Medical College.

College sources identified the main accused as a former student now practicing law, while the two other accused are senior students.

Social media links suggest the principal accused has ties with the ruling party's student wing, though the party denied current connections and called for severe punishment if he is guilty.

Investigations revealed the victim was targeted after rejecting a marriage proposal.

The suspects allegedly detained and tortured her in a guard's room for over three hours.

The primary accused raped her while the others assisted and stood guard.

Forensic experts are reviewing evidence, and the case has sparked widespread political and public unrest.

Political entities press for comprehensive investigations and justice for the victim and her family without political interference.

