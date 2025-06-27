Tragic Hospital Murder Shakes Madhya Pradesh

A shocking murder unfolded at a Narsinghpur district hospital in Madhya Pradesh, where an unidentified attacker brutally killed 23-year-old trainee nurse Sandhya Choudhary.

The frightening incident occurred in front of onlookers, as the assailant slit Choudhary's throat and fled the scene. Police are actively pursuing leads to capture the perpetrator.

With the city under lockdown, authorities, including Kotwali police station's in-charge Gaurav Ghate, are working to determine the motive while the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)