Urgent Quest: Punjab Farmer Vanishes at Indo-Pak Border

Amritpal Singh, a 23-year-old farmer from Punjab's Fazilka district, disappeared near the Indo-Pak border, sparking fears he unintentionally crossed into Pakistan. Efforts by BSF and appeals for government intervention are underway. His family seeks urgent help for his safe return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fazilka | Updated: 27-06-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 22:27 IST
Amritpal Singh
  • Country:
  • India

A farmer's disappearance along the Indo-Pak border has stirred concerns in Punjab's Fazilka district. Amritpal Singh, aged 23, was last seen on June 21, tending to his farmland near Border Outpost Rana before vanishing, reportedly crossing into Pakistani territory.

With human footprints leading towards Pakistan, the Border Security Force sought to register an FIR and convened with Pakistani Rangers, who denied spotting any trespasser. Singh's startled family, including his father Jugraj, has urged for official measures to trace him.

Political figures, including BJP's Avinash Rai Khanna, are pressing the central government for a swift resolution. Khanna's office relayed a plea to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, emphasizing the need for Amritpal's safe return and offering solidarity to his anxious family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

