Illegal Stay: Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested in Ahilyanagar

In a coordinated operation, Military Intelligence and Ahilyanagar police arrested three Bangladeshi nationals for illegal residency in India, an official disclosed on Friday.

Identified as Jahangir Shaikh, Hanif Khalid, and Mushrif Shaikh, the individuals were employed at a construction site in Pokhardi village, approximately 120 kilometers from the district center.

Official sources revealed that the detained entered India without valid visas or necessary documents. Authorities discovered forged Aadhaar cards and other fraudulent documents during the investigation. The arrests were made under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Foreigners Act of 1946.

(With inputs from agencies.)