Operation Sindhu: India's Bold Evacuation Amid Iran-Israel Conflict
India has evacuated over 4,400 of its nationals from Iran and Israel amid ongoing conflicts as part of Operation Sindhu. The operation, directed by PM Modi, involved 19 flights and collaboration with several countries. India continues to monitor the situation for further actions.
In a significant diplomatic maneuver, India has successfully evacuated over 4,400 of its nationals from conflict-hit Iran and Israel under the ambit of Operation Sindhu. Launched on June 18, this initiative underscores the country's commitment to safeguarding its citizens abroad even in turbulent times.
The Ministry of External Affairs has reported that the operation, which involved 19 special flights, was executed with the cooperation of nations such as Iran, Israel, Jordan, and Egypt. Notably, more than 1,500 women and 500 children were among those brought back home safely.
Amid escalated tensions in West Asia, characterized by military exchanges between Iran and Israel, India remains dedicated to monitoring the situation and determining subsequent steps. The mission has been praised for its effective coordination and swift execution.
