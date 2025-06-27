Left Menu

Operation Sindhu: India's Bold Evacuation Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

India has evacuated over 4,400 of its nationals from Iran and Israel amid ongoing conflicts as part of Operation Sindhu. The operation, directed by PM Modi, involved 19 flights and collaboration with several countries. India continues to monitor the situation for further actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 23:27 IST
Operation Sindhu: India's Bold Evacuation Amid Iran-Israel Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant diplomatic maneuver, India has successfully evacuated over 4,400 of its nationals from conflict-hit Iran and Israel under the ambit of Operation Sindhu. Launched on June 18, this initiative underscores the country's commitment to safeguarding its citizens abroad even in turbulent times.

The Ministry of External Affairs has reported that the operation, which involved 19 special flights, was executed with the cooperation of nations such as Iran, Israel, Jordan, and Egypt. Notably, more than 1,500 women and 500 children were among those brought back home safely.

Amid escalated tensions in West Asia, characterized by military exchanges between Iran and Israel, India remains dedicated to monitoring the situation and determining subsequent steps. The mission has been praised for its effective coordination and swift execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025