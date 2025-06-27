Historic Peace Pact: US-Brokered Agreement Aims to End Congo Conflict

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have signed a US-facilitated peace agreement to address long-standing deadly conflicts in eastern Congo while granting the US access to critical minerals. The deal, announced on Friday, marks an important moment in efforts to resolve decades of war.

Congo's Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner and Rwandan counterpart Olivier Nduhungirehe expressed cautious optimism, noting that significant challenges remain. The agreement, while a hopeful turning point, lacks direct involvement from the influential M23 rebel group, known for its impact in the region.

A crucial step in the US's strategy to compete with China's influence in Africa, the deal is not seen as a comprehensive solution. Analysts argue that lasting peace requires addressing war crimes and providing justice for millions affected since the 1990s.

(With inputs from agencies.)