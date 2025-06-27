Left Menu

Historic Peace Pact: US-Brokered Agreement Aims to End Congo Conflict

The US-facilitated peace deal between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda aims to end deadly conflict and provides US companies access to critical minerals. Despite optimism, experts doubt quick conflict resolution, citing past failures. The agreement underscores US-China rivalry over Africa's resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 23:40 IST
Historic Peace Pact: US-Brokered Agreement Aims to End Congo Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda have signed a US-facilitated peace agreement to address long-standing deadly conflicts in eastern Congo while granting the US access to critical minerals. The deal, announced on Friday, marks an important moment in efforts to resolve decades of war.

Congo's Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner and Rwandan counterpart Olivier Nduhungirehe expressed cautious optimism, noting that significant challenges remain. The agreement, while a hopeful turning point, lacks direct involvement from the influential M23 rebel group, known for its impact in the region.

A crucial step in the US's strategy to compete with China's influence in Africa, the deal is not seen as a comprehensive solution. Analysts argue that lasting peace requires addressing war crimes and providing justice for millions affected since the 1990s.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025