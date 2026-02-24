Left Menu

Teen Conflict: School Dispute Turns Violent

A Class 12 student in Pune was attacked with a sharp weapon by three youths outside a college exam center. The injured, Shankar Mirgane, was hospitalized. The suspects were former classmates of the victim, and the attack reportedly stemmed from a past dispute over a girl.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:18 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:18 IST
Teen Conflict: School Dispute Turns Violent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Class 12 student was gravely injured in Pune on Tuesday after an altercation with three youths turned violent outside an examination center. Identified as Shankar Mirgane, the victim sustained head injuries from a 'koyta' attack and was immediately hospitalized.

The incident unfolded near Mamasaheb Mohol College in Kothrud shortly after the student completed his examinations. Police reveal that the attackers and the victim were former classmates who had previously quarreled over a girl, suggesting the assault's roots traced back to this dispute.

Law enforcement has identified the three suspects, all minors. One has been detained while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the other two.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Leap Toward Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Karnataka's Leap Toward Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
2
Gold Sheds Value Amid Dollar Surge and Trade Talks Uncertainty

Gold Sheds Value Amid Dollar Surge and Trade Talks Uncertainty

 Global
3
Himachal's Green Revolution: From Medicinal Plants to Super Pollutants

Himachal's Green Revolution: From Medicinal Plants to Super Pollutants

 India
4

Vayu Shakti: Air Force's Daring Display in the Thar Desert

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026