Teen Conflict: School Dispute Turns Violent

A Class 12 student was gravely injured in Pune on Tuesday after an altercation with three youths turned violent outside an examination center. Identified as Shankar Mirgane, the victim sustained head injuries from a 'koyta' attack and was immediately hospitalized.

The incident unfolded near Mamasaheb Mohol College in Kothrud shortly after the student completed his examinations. Police reveal that the attackers and the victim were former classmates who had previously quarreled over a girl, suggesting the assault's roots traced back to this dispute.

Law enforcement has identified the three suspects, all minors. One has been detained while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the other two.