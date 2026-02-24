Left Menu

Drone Strike Escalates Tensions in Eastern Congo Conflict

A drone strike has killed Willy Ngoma, a spokesperson for the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in eastern Congo, intensifying regional conflict tensions. The attack near North Kivu's Rubaya heightens hostilities as peace talks remain ineffective. Uncertainty surrounds the responsible party for the strike amid ongoing clashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:18 IST
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

Tensions in the ongoing conflict in eastern Congo have heightened following a deadly drone strike that killed Willy Ngoma, a spokesperson for the M23 rebels. The incident was reported by a local UN official and a rights group, escalating the already strained situation in the region.

The drone strike took place near the mining town of Rubaya in North Kivu province, an area where the M23 rebels have established a foothold in recent weeks. This violent escalation comes as peace negotiations continue to falter, leading to renewed clashes between the rebels and Congolese forces.

Despite peace initiatives led by international figures such as US President Donald Trump and Qatar, the situation remains volatile, with both the M23 and Congolese authorities blaming each other for ceasefire violations. The party responsible for the drone strike remains unknown, adding more uncertainty to the fray.

(With inputs from agencies.)

