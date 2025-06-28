Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Texas Pornography Law: A Landmark Ruling

The Supreme Court has upheld a Texas law demanding age verification for online pornography, a decision applauded by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. This ruling, part of a wider movement across states, has sparked debates on privacy and free speech rights.

Updated: 28-06-2025 00:08 IST
The Supreme Court delivered a seismic ruling on Friday, affirming the validity of a Texas statute that mandates age verification for accessing online pornography.

Justice Clarence Thomas penned the majority opinion in a 6-3 decision that saw the bench divide along ideological lines. The judgment represents a significant setback for the Free Speech Coalition, an adult-entertainment trade group that had opposed the law.

Supporters, including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, herald the ruling as a victory for child protection, whilst critics raise alarms over privacy issues and the potential chilling effect on free speech.

