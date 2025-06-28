Supreme Court Upholds Texas Pornography Law: A Landmark Ruling
The Supreme Court has upheld a Texas law demanding age verification for online pornography, a decision applauded by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. This ruling, part of a wider movement across states, has sparked debates on privacy and free speech rights.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-06-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 00:08 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Supreme Court delivered a seismic ruling on Friday, affirming the validity of a Texas statute that mandates age verification for accessing online pornography.
Justice Clarence Thomas penned the majority opinion in a 6-3 decision that saw the bench divide along ideological lines. The judgment represents a significant setback for the Free Speech Coalition, an adult-entertainment trade group that had opposed the law.
Supporters, including Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, herald the ruling as a victory for child protection, whilst critics raise alarms over privacy issues and the potential chilling effect on free speech.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Grants Bail to Journalist in Free Speech Case
Activist Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Sparks Legal Battle over Free Speech
Supreme Court to Consider Free Speech Rights in Abortion-Related Case
Balancing Act: Courts' Complex Role in Free Speech and Competing Rights
Victory for Free Speech: Judge Orders Release of Activist Mahmoud Khalil