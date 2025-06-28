Left Menu

Molotov Attack in Boulder: Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Hate Crime Charges

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at a demonstration in Boulder, Colorado, pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges. Indicted on 12 counts, Soliman is alleged to have attempted murder at a pro-Israeli hostage rally. He is also facing charges in state court for attempted murder.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, accused of launching Molotov cocktails at demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado, has entered a plea of not guilty to federal hate crime charges. The charges stem from a June 1 incident during a pro-Israeli hostage rally.

During the courtroom proceedings, Soliman, sporting a khaki jail uniform and a bandaged arm from burns sustained in the attack, listened intently through an Arabic interpreter. Despite the serious allegations, defense attorney David Kraut emphasized that the attack was politically motivated rather than a hate crime.

Soliman, an Egyptian national living illegally in the U.S., faces multiple charges, including attempted murder. Federal prosecutors allege his actions targeted individuals because of their perceived national origin, while defense argues it was opposition to Zionism that spurred the attack.

