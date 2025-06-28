U.S. Strikes on Iran: A Strategic Move to Neutralize Nuclear Threat
The U.S. conducted strikes on Iran targeting its nuclear enrichment facilities, aiming to halt the regime's nuclear weapon capabilities. Washington affirmed its commitment to negotiate with Iran, citing self-defense in accordance with the U.N. Charter's Article 51, in their report to the Security Council.
The United States executed strategic strikes on Iran over the weekend, targeting the country's nuclear enrichment infrastructure. The objective was clear: to dismantle Iran's capacity for nuclear weaponry and curb the threat posed by the regime acquiring such weapons.
In a letter to the United Nations Security Council, Acting U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Dorothy Shea emphasized that the U.S. remains open to discussions with the Iranian government. This communication, seen by Reuters, underlines the U.S.'s dual approach of military action paired with diplomatic engagement.
Washington defended the strikes under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, invoking the right to self-defense. The Charter stipulates immediate notification of the 15-member Security Council when member states take defensive actions against armed attacks, a requirement duly noted in the U.S. report.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UK's Concerns on Iran's Nuclear Ambitions and Israel's Self-Defense Rights
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: UN Security Council Convenes Over Israel-Iran Strikes
UN Security Council Convenes Over Israel-Iran Tensions
UN Security Council Convenes Amid Tension Over Israel-Iran Conflict
Viral Bengaluru Altercation: Rapido Rider Claims Self-defense Against Assault