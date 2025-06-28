Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israel Intercepts Yemen Missile Amid Ongoing Conflict

Tensions rise as the Israeli army intercepts a missile from Yemen, amid threats of a blockade on Yemen's Houthi movement. This conflict, stemming from Israel's ongoing war in Gaza, has seen numerous missiles launched, affecting global trade, with Israel striking back in retaliation.

28-06-2025
On Saturday, the Israeli army reported a successful interception of a missile launched from Yemen towards Israeli territory.

In response, Israel has issued a stern warning to Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, threatening a naval and air blockade if attacks persist. The Houthis claim their assaults are in solidarity with Gaza.

Since the onset of Israel's war in Gaza in 2023, the Houthis have been targeting Israel and Red Sea shipping routes, with most of their missiles and drones intercepted. In retaliation, Israel has conducted several strikes, amplifying regional tensions and affecting global trade.

