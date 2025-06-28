Left Menu

Security Boost for Probe Leader in Air India Crash Investigation

GVG Yugandhar, the director general of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, receives armed security cover from the government amid threats. The CRPF provides the X-category security as he leads the investigation into the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which resulted in around 270 fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 14:51 IST
Security Boost for Probe Leader in Air India Crash Investigation
security
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Union government has provided armed security cover to GVG Yugandhar, the director general of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. Yugandhar is spearheading the probe into a tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Official sources confirmed that the CRPF commandos have taken charge of his security following a directive from the Union Home Ministry. The security detail, consisting of three to four armed personnel, accompanies him as he conducts his duties in Delhi and across other regions.

The decision to offer this level of protection came after intelligence agencies identified a threat perception against Yugandhar, whose investigation focuses on uncovering the reasons behind the unfortunate incident that resulted in at least 270 casualties.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025