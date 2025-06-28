Security Boost for Probe Leader in Air India Crash Investigation
GVG Yugandhar, the director general of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, receives armed security cover from the government amid threats. The CRPF provides the X-category security as he leads the investigation into the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, which resulted in around 270 fatalities.
In a significant development, the Union government has provided armed security cover to GVG Yugandhar, the director general of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau. Yugandhar is spearheading the probe into a tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.
Official sources confirmed that the CRPF commandos have taken charge of his security following a directive from the Union Home Ministry. The security detail, consisting of three to four armed personnel, accompanies him as he conducts his duties in Delhi and across other regions.
The decision to offer this level of protection came after intelligence agencies identified a threat perception against Yugandhar, whose investigation focuses on uncovering the reasons behind the unfortunate incident that resulted in at least 270 casualties.
