BJP Calls for Mamata Banerjee's Resignation Over Law College Gang-Rape

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation following the gang-rape of a law college student in Kolkata, alleging connections between the accused and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra described the crime as politically motivated state-sponsored brutality, reading parts of the victim's statement and stressing the insensitivity towards women's safety despite having a female chief minister. He called for Banerjee to resign, citing links between the accused and TMC.

Patra announced a four-member BJP committee, led by party president J P Nadda, to investigate the incident. The case recalls earlier similar crimes, sparking a volatile political debate over the state's accountability in addressing violence against women.

(With inputs from agencies.)