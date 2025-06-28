BJP Calls for Mamata Banerjee's Resignation Over Law College Gang-Rape
The BJP wants West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to apologize and resign following a gang-rape at a Kolkata law college. They allege political motives and links between the accused and the ruling Trinamool Congress. A BJP committee will investigate. The incident raises concerns over women's safety in the state.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation following the gang-rape of a law college student in Kolkata, alleging connections between the accused and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra described the crime as politically motivated state-sponsored brutality, reading parts of the victim's statement and stressing the insensitivity towards women's safety despite having a female chief minister. He called for Banerjee to resign, citing links between the accused and TMC.
Patra announced a four-member BJP committee, led by party president J P Nadda, to investigate the incident. The case recalls earlier similar crimes, sparking a volatile political debate over the state's accountability in addressing violence against women.
