Calls for President's Rule in West Bengal Amid Law and Order Concerns

Union Minister Chirag Paswan condemned the horrific gang rape of a law student in West Bengal and suggested imposing President's rule due to repeated law and order failures linked to the ruling party. He accused the government of turning a blind eye to ongoing violence.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has expressed strong condemnation for the gang rape of a law student in West Bengal, suggesting that President's rule be enforced in the state. Paswan's comments came amid allegations of the prime accused having ties with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

In his statements to reporters in Patna, Paswan highlighted the worsening situation in West Bengal, citing daily occurrences of murder, loot, and rape, often involving those affiliated with the ruling party. He criticized the state administration for failing to address its ongoing issues.

Paswan further argued that despite 75 years of independence, West Bengal continues to witness electoral violence more than any other region. He believes that imposing President's rule is necessary to ensure free and fair elections in the upcoming state assembly polls.

