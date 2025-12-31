AGP's Strategic Preparations for Assam Assembly Polls

Left Menu

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a member of the ruling alliance in Assam, is contemplating contesting 80 seats in the forthcoming assembly elections, scheduled for March-April next year. Party president Atul Bora emphasized the necessity of considering 'practical realities' and aims for a stronger position in the government.

Updated: 31-12-2025 18:13 IST
In the aftermath of former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta's suggestion for the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) to contest 80 seats in the impending assembly elections, party president Atul Bora stated they will take a decision based on 'practical realities'.

Speaking at a press conference, Bora revealed plans for the AGP, a key member of the ruling alliance, to pursue more seats in the upcoming polls than in previous elections. This move aims to secure a stronger position within the government.

Bora highlighted the party's commitment to internal democracy, allowing all voices to be heard. While recognizing Mahanta's proposal as a personal wish, Bora stressed the importance of practical decisions given current circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

