Governor Bhalla Orders Major Shakeup in Manipur Police Leadership

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has ordered an immediate transfer of 11 senior police officers, including five IPS and six MPS officers, resulting in significant changes in high-ranking positions. This reshuffle aims to enhance operational efficiency and restructure the police services within the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 28-06-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 18:09 IST
In a significant move, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has mandated the immediate transfer of 11 senior police officers. The shuffle involves both Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and Manipur Police Service (MPS) officers, as per an official statement.

Among the key changes, Superintendent of Police (SP), CID (Security) Victoria Yengkhom has been appointed as Additional Director of Manipur Police Training College. Meanwhile, Chandel SP Babitarani Swain has been assigned the role of Special AIG, Legal. Nepram Netrajit Singh, previously Special AIG Legal, will now maintain his role as SP, Central Police Control Room (CPCR).

Further adjustments include the transfer of Jiribam SP Shaikh Mohd Zaib Zakir to become Senapati SP and S Somorjit Singh taking charge as SP, Crime Against Women & Children. These changes are intended to boost the operational efficiency and effectiveness of law enforcement in the region.

