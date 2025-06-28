Himachal Pradesh Unveils Major Initiatives for Panchayats and Renewable Energy

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced significant initiatives, including the creation of Panchayat Emergency Response Centres in 3,645 panchayats to enhance disaster readiness. The decision aims to safeguard lives and properties during natural calamities.

In a move towards renewable energy, the state approved interest subsidies for solar power projects in both tribal and non-tribal regions. The initiative, part of the Green Panchayat Scheme, involves installing 500 KW solar power plants in select panchayats, with revenue sharing arrangements benefiting multiple stakeholders including local panchayats, HIMURJA, and the state government.

The cabinet also reclassified certain posts to benefit local candidates, revised honorarium for public workers, and introduced a Milk Incentive Scheme to aid dairy farmers. Additionally, to enhance the tourism sector, the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation's office will relocate from Shimla to Dharamshala, aligning with Kangra's designation as the state's Tourism Capital.