Political Tensions Flare in West Bengal Following Student's Alleged Gang Rape

Police halted a rally led by BJP's West Bengal unit chief Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday as they attempted to protest at a law college where a student was allegedly gang raped.

The rally, aiming towards South Calcutta Law College, was prevented from proceeding, and key BJP leaders, including Majumdar, were detained at the Gariahat crossing in south Kolkata and taken to police headquarters at Lalbazar, according to senior officials.

Majumdar criticized the state's security situation, emphasizing a lack of safety for women in Bengal. Leader of Opposition Suvendhu Adhikari also voiced concerns, claiming appointments of college principals were politically influenced.

(With inputs from agencies.)