Mumbai Achieves Loudspeaker-Free Milestone
Mumbai Police successfully enforced a citywide removal of loudspeakers from all religious structures, following a Bombay High Court order. The operation, led by Commissioner Deven Bharti, involved collaborative discussions with community leaders and was focused on addressing noise pollution without targeting any specific community.
Mumbai has marked a significant step in its fight against noise pollution, as the city's police force under Commissioner Deven Bharti has successfully removed loudspeakers from all religious structures. This decisive move is in accordance with a directive from the Bombay High Court.
The comprehensive operation comes after the court termed loudspeaker use as non-essential to religious practices. It also aimed to address any concerns of selective targeting by engaging in discussions with a broad range of community and political leaders.
The removal impacted approximately 1,500 directional loudspeakers, with a promise of temporary permissions during festivals. While the initiative is a win for noise reduction, it follows in-depth deliberations stemming from petitions highlighting the impact on local peace and regulations.
