Nagarjuna's Bold Move: Handing Land Back to Protect City's Lakes

Actor Nagarjuna returned two acres of land to the government after the demolition of the N-Convention centre in Madhapur, constructed on encroached land by Tammidikunta lake. This move signifies efforts towards protecting water bodies and combatting illegal constructions, as emphasized by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-06-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 19:03 IST
Actor Nagarjuna has taken a commendable step by returning two acres of land to the state government. This follows the demolition of the N-Convention centre, which he co-owns, for its construction on encroached land by the Tammidikunta lake.

Speaking at a recent event, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of conserving lakes to prevent waterlogging and ensure efficient sewage disposal, highlighting the government's commitment to safeguard urban water bodies.

The demolition of illegal structures, including the N-Convention centre, by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency sent a strong message against unauthorized construction, showcasing the government's no-tolerance stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

