Arrests Made in Beed Coaching Class Harassment Scandal

A significant development has emerged in the Maharashtra coaching class sexual harassment case, as one individual has been arrested in Beed district, authorities disclosed on Saturday.

The apprehended man, a 34-year-old relative of one of the two accused teachers, allegedly assisted their flight by driving them in his vehicle, which is now confiscated as evidence. Legal notices have been served for his court appearance.

The case involves two male educators from a coaching center who are alleged to have molested a 17-year-old female student over several months. Official efforts intensify to apprehend the suspects, charged under multiple sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

