Left Menu

Arrests Made in Beed Coaching Class Harassment Scandal

A person was detained in connection with a sexual harassment case at a coaching class in Maharashtra's Beed district. Two teachers, who remain at large, were charged with molesting a 17-year-old student. The detained individual is related to one of the accused and allegedly aided their escape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 20:02 IST
Arrests Made in Beed Coaching Class Harassment Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant development has emerged in the Maharashtra coaching class sexual harassment case, as one individual has been arrested in Beed district, authorities disclosed on Saturday.

The apprehended man, a 34-year-old relative of one of the two accused teachers, allegedly assisted their flight by driving them in his vehicle, which is now confiscated as evidence. Legal notices have been served for his court appearance.

The case involves two male educators from a coaching center who are alleged to have molested a 17-year-old female student over several months. Official efforts intensify to apprehend the suspects, charged under multiple sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025