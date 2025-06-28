Left Menu

Sukhbir Singh Badal Challenges Punjab CM Over Allegations Against Majithia

Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of the Shiromani Akali Dal, challenged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to substantiate claims of foreign funding against Bikram Singh Majithia. Badal denied allegations and labeled actions against Majithia a political vendetta. He criticized the AAP government for arresting Majithia without proper investigation.

Sukhbir Singh Badal, leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), has publicly challenged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to provide evidence of foreign funding received by Saraya Industries, implicating party member Bikram Singh Majithia. Badal's statement comes in response to allegations against Majithia concerning disproportionate assets and laundering Rs 540 crore in drug money.

Standing firm against these accusations, Badal critiqued Mann's administration, asserting that the case against Majithia, related to inherited shares in Saraya Industries, is politically motivated. Badal emphasized that Majithia has had no control over the company since entering politics in 2007 and dismissed the charges as unverified and defamatory.

Badal further condemned the actions of the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, which arrested Majithia, and called for a transparent investigation. He accused the AAP government of employing retired officers in an attempt to fabricate charges and engage in a political vendetta. The SAD plans to counter this by appealing to the public and exposing government actions.

