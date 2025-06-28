Left Menu

Major Hydroponic Drug Bust in Mumbai Suburbs

Two Indonesian nationals, Budi Wiyono and Rakhmat Ardi Hidayat, were arrested in Mumbai for possessing 21.55 kg of hydroponic ganja. Acting on a tip-off, Oshiwara police intercepted the duo in Jogeshwari. The seized cannabis is valued at Rs 21.55 crore in the illicit drug market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 20:38 IST
Major Hydroponic Drug Bust in Mumbai Suburbs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, Mumbai police apprehended two Indonesian nationals in a suburb for carrying a substantial amount of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 21.55 crore. This arrest was the result of a targeted operation by the Oshiwara police based on credible inputs.

The arrested individuals, identified as Budi Wiyono, aged 44, and Rakhmat Ardi Hidayat, aged 39, were intercepted on Friday in the Jogeshwari area. They were found in possession of 21.55 kilograms of the hydroponic cannabis, which is grown without soil and often cultivated indoors.

Officials revealed that the duo was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Hydroponic ganja is noted for its high value in illicit markets, making this operation a noteworthy success for local law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025