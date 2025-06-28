Major Hydroponic Drug Bust in Mumbai Suburbs

In a significant drug bust, Mumbai police apprehended two Indonesian nationals in a suburb for carrying a substantial amount of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 21.55 crore. This arrest was the result of a targeted operation by the Oshiwara police based on credible inputs.

The arrested individuals, identified as Budi Wiyono, aged 44, and Rakhmat Ardi Hidayat, aged 39, were intercepted on Friday in the Jogeshwari area. They were found in possession of 21.55 kilograms of the hydroponic cannabis, which is grown without soil and often cultivated indoors.

Officials revealed that the duo was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Hydroponic ganja is noted for its high value in illicit markets, making this operation a noteworthy success for local law enforcement.

