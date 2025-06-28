Parag Jain: The Maestro of Intelligence Takes Charge of R&AW

Parag Jain, renowned for orchestrating 'Operation Sindoor', has been appointed as the Chief of R&AW, replacing Ravi Sinha after his retirement. The appointment was confirmed by an official order on Saturday. Jain's tenure, lasting two years, begins on July 1st.

A distinguished officer of the 1989 Punjab-cadre IPS batch, Jain previously led the Aviation Research Centre. He is heralded for his adept integration of human and technical intelligence, notably in cross-border operation planning against terror targets in Pakistan.

His career is marked by significant contributions both domestically and internationally, including roles in Sri Lanka and Canada. With extensive experience, Jain is positioned to tackle issues from radical group activities to regional security challenges.

