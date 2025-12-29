India's Chess Triumph: Humpy and Erigaisi Shine at FIDE World Rapid Championships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Indian chess champions Koneru Humpy and Arjun Erigaisi for their bronze medal victories at the FIDE World Rapid Championships held in Doha. Modi lauded their hard work and dedication towards achieving such notable feats.

Koneru Humpy, vying for a third title, was edged out due to FIDE's tie-break rules, finishing behind notable contenders Zhu Jiner and Aleksandra Goryachkina. Despite tying with other Grandmasters, Humpy concluded the tournament commendably as one of the joint leaders with 8.5 points.

In the Open category, Arjun Erigaisi made history by sharing the podium with world-renowned Magnus Carlsen and Vladislav Artemiev. Standing as only the second Indian male after Viswanathan Anand to achieve such a distinction, Erigaisi's accomplishment was hailed as historic and praiseworthy.