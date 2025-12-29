Left Menu

India's Chess Triumph: Humpy and Erigaisi Shine at FIDE World Rapid Championships

Indian chess players Koneru Humpy and Arjun Erigaisi won bronze medals in the Women's and Open sections respectively at the FIDE World Rapid Championships in Doha. Despite strong performances, Humpy missed out on a third world title due to tie-break rules, while Erigaisi made history as a male player.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 16:25 IST
India's Chess Triumph: Humpy and Erigaisi Shine at FIDE World Rapid Championships
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised Indian chess champions Koneru Humpy and Arjun Erigaisi for their bronze medal victories at the FIDE World Rapid Championships held in Doha. Modi lauded their hard work and dedication towards achieving such notable feats.

Koneru Humpy, vying for a third title, was edged out due to FIDE's tie-break rules, finishing behind notable contenders Zhu Jiner and Aleksandra Goryachkina. Despite tying with other Grandmasters, Humpy concluded the tournament commendably as one of the joint leaders with 8.5 points.

In the Open category, Arjun Erigaisi made history by sharing the podium with world-renowned Magnus Carlsen and Vladislav Artemiev. Standing as only the second Indian male after Viswanathan Anand to achieve such a distinction, Erigaisi's accomplishment was hailed as historic and praiseworthy.

TRENDING

1
Pills and Apps: Revolutionizing the Weight-Loss Market

Pills and Apps: Revolutionizing the Weight-Loss Market

 Global
2
India Bolsters Defense with Rs 79,000 Crore Military Acquisition

India Bolsters Defense with Rs 79,000 Crore Military Acquisition

 India
3
Market Anticipates Santa Claus Rally Amid Year-End Uncertainty

Market Anticipates Santa Claus Rally Amid Year-End Uncertainty

 Global
4
KCR's Return Sparks Tensions in Telangana Assembly

KCR's Return Sparks Tensions in Telangana Assembly

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025