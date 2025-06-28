Left Menu

Punjab to Enforce New Law Against Religious Sacrilege

Pun]ab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced plans to introduce strict laws against sacrilege of religious scriptures. Consulting stakeholders like religious organizations, Mann aims to address legal loopholes and ensure accountability for such acts. Legal experts will aid in drafting robust legislation, potentially including capital punishment for severe offenses.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has revealed his administration's intention to introduce stringent legislation targeting acts of sacrilege against religious scriptures.

During a meeting with the 'Sarb Dharam Beadbi Rokko Kanoon Morcha', Mann emphasized collaboration with religious groups in drafting the law and stressed the urgency of addressing the public's concerns.

The proposed legislation aims to close existing legal loopholes, potentially incorporating capital punishment, ensuring criminals are held accountable while upholding Punjab's legacy of harmony and secularism.

