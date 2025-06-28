Punjab to Enforce New Law Against Religious Sacrilege

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has revealed his administration's intention to introduce stringent legislation targeting acts of sacrilege against religious scriptures.

During a meeting with the 'Sarb Dharam Beadbi Rokko Kanoon Morcha', Mann emphasized collaboration with religious groups in drafting the law and stressed the urgency of addressing the public's concerns.

The proposed legislation aims to close existing legal loopholes, potentially incorporating capital punishment, ensuring criminals are held accountable while upholding Punjab's legacy of harmony and secularism.

(With inputs from agencies.)