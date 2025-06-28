Srinagar Police Intensify Crackdown on Terror Networks After Pahalgam Attack
The Srinagar Police have conducted searches at over 30 locations in the city to dismantle terror networks following the Pahalgam attack that left 26 dead. Over 200 terrorist associates' residences have been searched under UAPA investigations to collect evidence and deter further terrorist activity.
In a sweeping operation, Srinagar Police have embarked on a mission to disrupt the network supporting terrorist activities across the city. This comes in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives. The clampdown involves searches at more than 30 locations, scrutinizing residences of terror-linked individuals.
The operation has been extensive, focusing on over 200 suspects tied to terrorist groups. Conducted under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, these searches aim to gather intelligence and evidence essential for thwarting and probing terror plots, officials note.
The coordinated raids, carried out under proper legal procedures and oversight, target the seizure of arms and digital devices. Jammu and Kashmir Police emphasize that these efforts are a decisive step towards dismantling the infrastructure supporting terrorism, promising legal actions against those engaging in anti-national activities.
