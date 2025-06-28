Deadly Attack: Suicide Bomber Targets Pakistani Convoy
A suicide bomber targeted a Pakistani military convoy in Mir Ali, near the Afghan border, killing 13 soldiers and injuring civilians. An operation killed 14 militants afterward. The attack prompted condemnations from Pakistan's leaders and highlighted ongoing tensions with Islamist militant groups in the region.
A suicide bomber drove a car filled with explosives into a Pakistani military convoy near the Afghan border, resulting in the death of at least 13 soldiers, according to military officials.
The assault, which occurred in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, also left three civilians seriously injured, including two children, due to the massive explosion.
In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the attack as a 'cowardly act,' while the army launched a retaliatory operation, eliminating 14 militants. The region has a long history of serving as a base for Islamist militants.
