Left Menu

Deadly Attack: Suicide Bomber Targets Pakistani Convoy

A suicide bomber targeted a Pakistani military convoy in Mir Ali, near the Afghan border, killing 13 soldiers and injuring civilians. An operation killed 14 militants afterward. The attack prompted condemnations from Pakistan's leaders and highlighted ongoing tensions with Islamist militant groups in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 21:51 IST
Deadly Attack: Suicide Bomber Targets Pakistani Convoy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A suicide bomber drove a car filled with explosives into a Pakistani military convoy near the Afghan border, resulting in the death of at least 13 soldiers, according to military officials.

The assault, which occurred in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, also left three civilians seriously injured, including two children, due to the massive explosion.

In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the attack as a 'cowardly act,' while the army launched a retaliatory operation, eliminating 14 militants. The region has a long history of serving as a base for Islamist militants.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025