Deadly Attack: Suicide Bomber Targets Pakistani Convoy

A suicide bomber drove a car filled with explosives into a Pakistani military convoy near the Afghan border, resulting in the death of at least 13 soldiers, according to military officials.

The assault, which occurred in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, also left three civilians seriously injured, including two children, due to the massive explosion.

In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif denounced the attack as a 'cowardly act,' while the army launched a retaliatory operation, eliminating 14 militants. The region has a long history of serving as a base for Islamist militants.