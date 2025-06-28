Left Menu

Bihar Leads the Way with Historic Mobile Phone-Based E-Voting

Bihar has become the first Indian state to implement mobile phone-based e-voting during local body elections. The innovative system, designed for accessible voting, saw a turnout of 70.20% for e-voters. The initiative aims to increase voter participation and serves as a milestone in inclusive electoral processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-06-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 22:27 IST
Bihar Leads the Way with Historic Mobile Phone-Based E-Voting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar has carved its name in history as the first state to implement mobile phone-based e-voting during local body elections. According to the State Election Commissioner Deepak Prasad, a remarkable 70.20% of eligible voters used the e-voting system, with 54.63% opting to cast their votes at physical polling booths.

In a landmark move, Bibha Kumari from Pakridayal in East Champaran district became the first citizen in India to vote using a mobile phone in a local election. The State Election Commission hailed this as a 'symbol of convenience, security, and empowered participation.'

Covering 489 booths, the elections saw a total voter turnout of 62.41%. Prasad noted that the e-voting system targets increasing voter turnout by catering to elders, disabled individuals, pregnant women, and migrants. Accessible only to pre-registered users, this initiative marks a significant step towards inclusive voting.

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Philosophical test fails ChatGPT: AI coherence isn’t enough to prove human mind

AI growth in E-7 economies linked to renewable energy uptake and economic growth

Rural deep South faces digital divide and doctor shortage driving heart disease crisis

ChatGPT shows promise in K-12 discipline, but subtle racial biases persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025