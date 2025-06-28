Bihar Leads the Way with Historic Mobile Phone-Based E-Voting
Bihar has become the first Indian state to implement mobile phone-based e-voting during local body elections. The innovative system, designed for accessible voting, saw a turnout of 70.20% for e-voters. The initiative aims to increase voter participation and serves as a milestone in inclusive electoral processes.
- Country:
- India
Bihar has carved its name in history as the first state to implement mobile phone-based e-voting during local body elections. According to the State Election Commissioner Deepak Prasad, a remarkable 70.20% of eligible voters used the e-voting system, with 54.63% opting to cast their votes at physical polling booths.
In a landmark move, Bibha Kumari from Pakridayal in East Champaran district became the first citizen in India to vote using a mobile phone in a local election. The State Election Commission hailed this as a 'symbol of convenience, security, and empowered participation.'
Covering 489 booths, the elections saw a total voter turnout of 62.41%. Prasad noted that the e-voting system targets increasing voter turnout by catering to elders, disabled individuals, pregnant women, and migrants. Accessible only to pre-registered users, this initiative marks a significant step towards inclusive voting.
