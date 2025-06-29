Woman Acquitted in 2015 Thane Trafficking Case Due to Lack of Evidence
A Thane court has acquitted a woman accused of trafficking and prostitution due to lack of evidence. The prosecution couldn't prove the charges against Madhu Arjun Yadav, as witnesses including a decoy customer and rescued victims, were not examined. The case lingered for a decade without sufficient proof.
A 57-year-old woman has been acquitted in a 2015 trafficking case in Thane due to insufficient evidence. The court ruled that the prosecution failed to establish the charges against Madhu Arjun Yadav, who was accused of trafficking women into prostitution.
According to the prosecution, Thane police's anti-human trafficking unit conducted a raid in 2015, arresting Yadav and rescuing three women. However, key witnesses, including a decoy and the rescued victims, were not presented, leading to her acquittal.
Additional Sessions Judge AS Bhagwat highlighted the prosecution's inability to examine crucial witnesses over the past decade. Despite the length of the case, the absence of credible evidence resulted in the charges being dismissed.
