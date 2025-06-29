Tragic Land Dispute Unfolds in Farrukhabad: Teen Killed, Family Injured

A fatal land dispute erupted in the Uttar Pradesh district of Farrukhabad, resulting in the death of a 17-year-old boy, Akash Rajput. His sister and uncle sustained injuries during the incident, escalating calls for action from local authorities.

The conflict occurred on Saturday in Ram Nagar Puthri village where the accused began firing over a contentious field. In response, police arrested two of the suspects after a brief exchange of gunfire, following the filing of a complaint by the victim's father, Umesh Chandra Rajput.

Multiple police teams were dispatched to apprehend the accused, leading to the arrest of Satyaveer alias Sher Singh among others. Police recovered firearms from the scene, and investigations are continuing to ensure justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)