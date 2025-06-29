Left Menu

Tragic Land Dispute Unfolds in Farrukhabad: Teen Killed, Family Injured

A land dispute in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, led to the death of a 17-year-old boy, Akash Rajput, with his sister and uncle injured during a shooting incident. Police took action, arresting the suspects after a brief exchange of gunfire. Legal proceedings are ongoing in this tragic case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Farukhabad | Updated: 29-06-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 15:20 IST
Tragic Land Dispute Unfolds in Farrukhabad: Teen Killed, Family Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal land dispute erupted in the Uttar Pradesh district of Farrukhabad, resulting in the death of a 17-year-old boy, Akash Rajput. His sister and uncle sustained injuries during the incident, escalating calls for action from local authorities.

The conflict occurred on Saturday in Ram Nagar Puthri village where the accused began firing over a contentious field. In response, police arrested two of the suspects after a brief exchange of gunfire, following the filing of a complaint by the victim's father, Umesh Chandra Rajput.

Multiple police teams were dispatched to apprehend the accused, leading to the arrest of Satyaveer alias Sher Singh among others. Police recovered firearms from the scene, and investigations are continuing to ensure justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Subsidies to Shortages: How Countries Handled Fuel Price Shocks in a Volatile Era

Urban Mothers at the Edge: Burkina Faso’s Childcare Deficit and Its Daily Human Toll

Investment Now or Pay Later: How Climate Uncertainty Drives Up Green Transition Costs

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: How Couples Training Transformed Ethiopian Homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025