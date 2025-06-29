Left Menu

Chase in Jheel Park: Youth Arrested for Murder Over Mobile Dispute

Delhi Police arrested a 21-year-old, Nitish, for allegedly murdering a man during a mobile phone dispute. Initially absconding, he was caught in Jheel Park after a tip-off. The incident, involving Nitish and his brother, occurred on June 8, resulting in the victim's death. Further investigation is ongoing.

Updated: 29-06-2025 15:44 IST
Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a young man wanted for murder in connection with an altercation over a mobile phone. The accused, Nitish, aged 21, was captured following a chase in the Jheel Park area, according to officials.

Nitish had been on the run since June 8, following the fatal stabbing of a man in Prasad Nagar, central Delhi, an incident he allegedly committed with his brother. A PCR call reported the crime from Tikona Park, and despite the victim being rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

The breakthrough came after Roshan, another suspect and brother of Nitish, was detained and confessed involvement in the crime. Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap and arrested Nitish on June 27. The matter remains under detailed investigation.

