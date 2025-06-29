Left Menu

Justice for Kashmir: Unheard Voices of Terror Victims Emerge

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha addresses long-standing injustices faced by victims of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting neglected voices and stories of civilian casualties. With a commitment to justice, the government plans financial aid and employment support for affected families, bringing to light the truth of terrorist acts pre-2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 29-06-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 17:25 IST
Justice for Kashmir: Unheard Voices of Terror Victims Emerge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday addressed the decades-long injustices faced by terrorism victims in Jammu and Kashmir prior to 2019.

In a meeting with the families of Kashmiri civilians killed by militants, Sinha emphasized that their voices were ignored, their stories untold, and justice denied for years.

He reassured families of the government's commitment to justice, urging eligible victims to apply for government jobs and promising support for those seeking business ventures.

TRENDING

1
Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Access

Historic Peace Deal Aims to End Congo-Rwanda Conflict, Secures Mineral Acces...

 United States
2
Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

Branko Ivankovic Dismissed as China's National Team Coach

 Global
3
Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

Canada Implements Tariff Rate Quotas on Steel Imports

 Global
4
Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

Warren Buffett's Generous $6 Billion Donation: A Continued Legacy of Giving

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025