Justice for Kashmir: Unheard Voices of Terror Victims Emerge

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday addressed the decades-long injustices faced by terrorism victims in Jammu and Kashmir prior to 2019.

In a meeting with the families of Kashmiri civilians killed by militants, Sinha emphasized that their voices were ignored, their stories untold, and justice denied for years.

He reassured families of the government's commitment to justice, urging eligible victims to apply for government jobs and promising support for those seeking business ventures.