Three 'kanwariyas' killed as truck overturns in Uttarakhand

A truck carrying kanwariyas overturned in Tehri district on Wednesday, leaving three dead and 18 injured, police said.A group of 21 kanwariyas devotees of Lord Shiva hailing from Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh were going towards Harshil in Uttarkashi district when the accident took place, Narendra Nagar police station inspector in-charge Sanjay Mishra said.

PTI | New Tehri | Updated: 02-07-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 15:27 IST
A truck carrying 'kanwariyas' overturned in Tehri district on Wednesday, leaving three dead and 18 injured, police said.

A group of 21 'kanwariyas' (devotees of Lord Shiva) hailing from Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh were going towards Harshil in Uttarkashi district when the accident took place, Narendra Nagar police station inspector in-charge Sanjay Mishra said. The deceased have been identified as Vicky, Sunil Saini and Sanjay. Police and SDRF personnel, who rushed to the scene, saved a four-year-old child stuck in the front part of the truck.

