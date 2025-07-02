Robber with over 18 criminal cases held after gunfight in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan

A 32-year-old robber wanted in multiple cases, including armed robberies and illegal arms possession, was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police near Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area, a police official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Lalit alias Nepali, sustained a bullet injury to his left leg during the encounter, while Assistant Commissioner of Police (Lajpat Nagar) Mihir Sakaria escaped unhurt due to his bulletproof jacket, the official said.

''Lalit, who has a long criminal history spanning over 18 cases, including armed robberies, snatching and illegal arms possession, was declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in two robbery cases registered at Hazrat Nizamuddin Police Station,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Aishwarya Sharma said.

Police said that a special task force (STF) of the Southeast district, along with personnel from Sunlight Colony police station, launched a joint operation after receiving inputs about Lalit's movement in the Sarai Kale Khan area.

''At around 1:55 am on Tuesday night, Lalit was intercepted near Sarai Kale Khan while riding a stolen motorcycle. When asked to surrender, he opened fire at the police team. ACP Sakaria was hit in the chest, but his bulletproof jacket saved him. In retaliatory fire, the accused was shot in the leg,'' the Additional DCP said.

Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol with four live cartridges from Lalit, along with a motorcycle that was reported stolen from Sector 24 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Four empty shells were recovered from the scene — two fired by the accused and two by the police, she said.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at Sunlight Colony police station. During questioning, Lalit told police he was attempting to change his hideout after learning that he had been declared a proclaimed offender.

He had earlier been convicted and sentenced to 14 years in jail in a 2016 armed robbery case registered at Saket police station.

Lalit was actively involved in criminal activities across Delhi and NCR and had previously been booked under sections related to robbery, snatching, arms act violations and theft in areas including Vasant Vihar, Hauz Khas and even Noida.

Further interrogation is underway.

