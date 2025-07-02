LS Speaker Birla to inaugurate two-day conference on urban local bodies

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate a national conference of chairpersons of urban local bodies (ULBs) in Gurugram, Haryana on Thursday.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh, Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan and other dignitaries will attend the two-day conference whose theme is 'Role of Urban Local Bodies in Strengthening Constitutional Democracy and Nation Building'.

During the National Level Conference of Chairpersons of Urban Local Bodies in the States and Union Territories, delegates from across India will deliberate on critical subjects such as developing model practices and procedure code of conduct of General Council Meetings of ULBs, making municipal governance more effective in fulfilling the constitutional mandate.

The conference will also deliberate on the subject of the contribution of ULBs in helping achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, role in grooming women for leadership positions in society and polity, and improving public delivery and quality of lives of citizens.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will address the valedictory session on Friday. The conference aims to serve as a platform for outlining the role of urban local bodies in a rapidly urbanizing country.

