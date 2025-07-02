Left Menu

LS Speaker Birla to inaugurate two-day conference on urban local bodies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 02-07-2025 18:30 IST
LS Speaker Birla to inaugurate two-day conference on urban local bodies
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate a national conference of chairpersons of urban local bodies (ULBs) in Gurugram, Haryana on Thursday.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh, Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan and other dignitaries will attend the two-day conference whose theme is 'Role of Urban Local Bodies in Strengthening Constitutional Democracy and Nation Building'.

During the National Level Conference of Chairpersons of Urban Local Bodies in the States and Union Territories, delegates from across India will deliberate on critical subjects such as developing model practices and procedure code of conduct of General Council Meetings of ULBs, making municipal governance more effective in fulfilling the constitutional mandate.

The conference will also deliberate on the subject of the contribution of ULBs in helping achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, role in grooming women for leadership positions in society and polity, and improving public delivery and quality of lives of citizens.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will address the valedictory session on Friday. The conference aims to serve as a platform for outlining the role of urban local bodies in a rapidly urbanizing country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

Trump Tightens Grip: Sanctions on Cuba Under Scrutiny

 United States
2
Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

Thiago Silva Revels in Fluminense's Triumph Over Inter Milan

 Global
3
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks

 Global
4
Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

Dire Consequences: USAID's Potential Dismantling and Its Global Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen AI agents mimic real people using dynamic memory and human-like conversation

The autonomy illusion: Why today’s AI cybersecurity tools are far from self-sufficient

Digitalization in mining surges globally but adoption remains uneven

How AI is reshaping smart cities across governance, mobility, and more pillars

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025