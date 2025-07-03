Left Menu

Devotees Rejoice: Major Trains Soon to Halt at Aonla Station

Dharmpal Singh, a cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh, engaged in talks with the Ministry of Railways to ensure that major trains stop at Aonla station near the Manona Dham Khatu Shyam temple. This move aims to ease travel for devotees and boost local convenience with additional bus services.

Updated: 03-07-2025 13:51 IST
Dharmpal Singh
  • India

Uttar Pradesh's cabinet minister Dharmpal Singh announced discussions with the Ministry of Railways to facilitate train stops at Aonla station, catering to devotees of the Manona Dham Khatu Shyam temple.

During his temple visit, the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister also prayed for livestock health and increased farmer incomes through animal husbandry.

Replying to the locals' concerns about train stops, Singh assured that talks with the Railway Minister are underway, promising future train halts and better bus connectivity for pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

