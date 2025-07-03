Devotees Rejoice: Major Trains Soon to Halt at Aonla Station

Uttar Pradesh's cabinet minister Dharmpal Singh announced discussions with the Ministry of Railways to facilitate train stops at Aonla station, catering to devotees of the Manona Dham Khatu Shyam temple.

During his temple visit, the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister also prayed for livestock health and increased farmer incomes through animal husbandry.

Replying to the locals' concerns about train stops, Singh assured that talks with the Railway Minister are underway, promising future train halts and better bus connectivity for pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)