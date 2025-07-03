Activists in Court Over Daring RAF Brize Norton Protest
Four individuals are facing charges in a London court for an incident involving red paint and crowbars used to damage RAF planes during a pro-Palestinian protest. The group responsible, Palestine Action, is known for targeting sites linked to Israel's war in Gaza and faces new legislation labeling it a terrorist organization.
Four individuals charged with damaging Royal Air Force planes are due in court on Thursday, following a pro-Palestinian protest at RAF Brize Norton. The activists allegedly used red paint and crowbars to vandalize two Voyager jets, actions purportedly aiming to criticize the UK's support for Israeli defense operations.
The individuals face charges of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and entering prohibited zones with intentions deemed detrimental to the UK. The Crown Prosecution Service is treating the case as having a terrorist dimension, underscoring the severity of the accusations.
Palestine Action, the group claiming responsibility, has a track record of targeting Israeli defense-related sites within the UK. As a response to these activities, the government has introduced measures to classify Palestine Action as a terrorist group, criminalizing association with the organization.
